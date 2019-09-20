Kerala Catholic Priest Allegedly Outraged Modesty Of 3 Girls, On The Run

The police has filed a case of outraging the modesty of three girls (Representational)

A 70-year-old catholic priest from Kerala's Ernakulam, of the Syro Malabar section, is on the run, after a police complaint was filed against him for outraging the modesty of three girls.

The police has filed a case of outraging the modesty of three school going minor girls - under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO, based on the complaint.

According to the police, three nine year old girls, who are also from the same class, went to seek his blessings after a Church programme and he allegedly "outraged their modesty".

Police say it was through the school teacher, that the child helpline got alerted about the incident. And when the teacher started counselling the one student who mentioned about the incident, the other instances also came to light during counselling sessions.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.