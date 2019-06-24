Kerala Assembly Adjourned After Protest Over Businessman's Suicide

Kerala assembly was adjourned today after the Opposition raised slogans and rushed to the well of house.

Days after a businessman in his late 40s killed himself in Kerala's Kannur district, the state assembly was adjourned today after the Opposition raised slogans and rushed to the well of house, hitting out at the ruling Left over the suicide.

The family alleged that businessman Sajan Parayil killed himself because he couldn't open a convention centre he built in Kannur with his savings from working in Nigeria for over a decade due to the alleged inordinate delay in permissions. The family said the businessman had struggling to get permissions for over a year.

In protest, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala announced his resignation from the post of vice chairman of the Loka Kerala Sabha, a body that aims to bring together people from Kerala living across the world under one platform.

"He kept pursuing officials who never co-operated. Sometimes he was told they are on leave. Sometimes other reasons were given... this continued for days. He was almost certain that he will not be given the permissions," the businessman's wife, Beena, told reporters.

"He used to even tell me that this convention hall built with his savings will now be a waste. The corporation chairperson could have co-operated; he is someone who lived and did everything for the party," Beena said.

The Opposition leader said he met with the family and they are still seeking a licence.

"There needs to be a case against the municipal corporation chairman for abetting suicide. Who is she to tell anyone that as long as I am on this seat, the permission will not be given? Just because she is the wife of a senior CPM leader?" said Mr Chennithala.

Responding in the house, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, the government is not shielding anyone. "Four people have been suspended earlier and an investigation is underway," he said.

"At present, in local body institutions, only the municipal secretaries have power related to building construction. If any dispute happens, then a person can appeal before a tribunal. The Tribunal is working in Thiruvananthapuram for now. It normally takes six months to a year to settle the dispute. We will examine the possibility to extend this facility to Kochi and Kozhikode," said the Chief Minister.