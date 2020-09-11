Income Severely Curtailed, Kerala Autorickshaw Drivers Brave Pandemic

On Thursday, Kerala's total count was 99,266.

Mohanan, 54, an auto-rickshaw driver in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, is the sole bread winner for his family of two daughters and wife. His income, compared to his earnings before coronavirus, has dropped by 70 per cent, making life difficult.

He had been waiting three hours for a passenger when NDTV talked to him.

"I used to earn around Rs 1,000 a day earlier. But since the pandemic, and after the lockdown, I earn a maximum of Rs 200-300 a day. Now, banks have started calling for EMI payments. I have bought this auto rickshaw on loan. Where will I get the money from?" he said.

The daily-wage earner has not even paid his electricity bill or monthly home rent of Rs 2000 for the last three months.

Mohanan is not alone in these miserable times when it comes to the coronavirus-induced financial problems. Several auto rickshaw drivers, waiting around him for passengers, have distressing tales to share.

"Most of us have Rs 3000 to Rs 5500 to return to financiers every month, since we bought our rickshaw on loan. Now with hardly any income, how are we expected to repay this?" said another driver.

With 3349 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, Kerala is just few hundreds short of a total of 100,000 cases. India's first case was reported in Kerala on January 30th. On Thursday, Kerala's total count was 99,266.

While it took little over 7 months to reach the first 50,000 cases, with even extended strict lockdowns followed in the state, the next 50,000 took less than 25 days. The worst may not be over yet. COVID-19 cases are yet to peak in the state.

"We should be prepared for anything. No matter how many patients test positive, they should not be on streets without medical care. There should be enough infrastructure to admit them at a COVID Frontline Treatment Centres or COVID hospital. That has to be our focus. People must be cautious and should take all precautions," KK Shailaja, Kerala Health Minister shared through a Facebook video.