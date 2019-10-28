In 2017, 2 Girls Were Abused. 2 Years On, Kerala Court Acquits 3 Accused

Two sisters were found hanging 52 days apart after being sexually abused in Kerala

More than two years after minor sisters, victims of sexual assault, were found dead in their home in Kerala 52 days apart, a special court has acquitted three accused in the case. Delivering its verdict on Friday, the court said police had failed to establish the crime with evidence. Congress MLA Shafi Parambil has sought an adjournment motion in the Kerala Assembly today to discuss the alleged intentional sabotage of police handling the case.

The acquittal by the court comes despite a post-mortem report on the younger sister, 9, saying there was evidence of unnatural sex and the girls' mother testifying against the accused, saying she had seen one of her children being abused.

In January 2017, residents of a small village in Palakkad district of the state were shocked to find the body of a 13-year-old girl hanging from her dilapidated house. At the time, her distraught mother alleged her child had been repeatedly abused by relatives. "I have seen her being abused and he was not allowed to come to the house after that," she said.

Less than two months later, the victim's younger sister was found dead - in the same place.

The family said she had been very close to her elder sister. A student of Class IV at the village school, she had even given a statement to the police about seeing two men leave their house the day her sister was found dead.

At the time of the younger sister's death police said both girls had become victims of sexual abuse. Cases of unnatural death were registered with charges of rape and unnatural sex added later.

"The post-mortem report shows they were sexually abused," said Ajith Kumar, Inspector-General of Police, said at the time, adding, "Earlier we had considered it only as a case of unnatural death".

The abuse had been even more vicious in case of the younger girl, and the police will register a case of rape and unnatural sex, he said.

A case was filed also under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act), 1989.

