Heavy Monsoon Rains Likely In Kerala, Yellow Alert Issued In Several Parts

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kozhikode. (File)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the southwest monsoon, which officially set in over Kerala on Monday, is likely to be active over the state on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is expected over isolated parts of the state over the next few days. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Kozhikode.

The Kerala government has sounded a yellow alert in Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Also, some of the shutters of Aruvikkara dam were opened on Monday after Aruvikkara was battered by a heavy downpour. The opening of the shutters caused water logging in the low laying parts of the city SS Kovil road and some parts of Attukal.

The fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea and in view of the possible formation of a low-pressure area over the south-east and the adjoining Arabian Sea, until further orders.