Southwest Monsoon Hits Kerala, Says Met Department

India's four-month rainfall season has begun with the southwest monsoon hitting Kerala today.

"The southwest monsoon has made an onset over Kerala," Met department director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

The southwest monsoon season, that replenishes the country's farm-dependent economy, first hits the southern tip of Kerala usually in the first week of June and retreats from Rajasthan by September.

The monsoon season from June to September accounts for 75 per cent of rainfall in the country.

On Saturday, private forecaster Skymet had declared the arrival of monsoon, but the India Meteorological Department had differed, saying conditions were not ripe then for such an announcement.