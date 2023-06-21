Kerala Governor, Health Minister Lead Yoga Day Events, Soldiers Perform Underwater Yoga

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday led the celebrations of International Day of Yoga in the state at Raj Bhavan, his official residence here.

In a tweet, Mr Khan said yoga purifies the mind, enabling one to use words with perfection. It is a path towards physical wellness and inner peace through contemplation, he said.

"Yoga has enhanced global trust in the Indian concept of wellness. But, more than a scheme of physical fitness, it is a spiritual path towards self-realization & perfection of character," Mr Khan tweeted. He, on Wednesday, also shared photos of him delivering the Yoga Day message and performing asanas during the yoga session with Kerala AYUSH mission personnel and the students of a city school here.

The programme was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Raj Bhavan sources said.

Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the state-level Yoga Day celebrations of the government at the Central Stadium here. She also marked the inauguration of the AYUSH Yoga Club during the function. The yoga clubs would help people to effectively resist various lifestyle diseases, the minister said.

As part of International Yoga Day, the Indian Army at Pangode Military Station here organised a spectacular underwater yoga session, a defence statement said. In a captivating display of physical and mental agility, soldiers from various units, alongside local civilians, showcased their extraordinary abilities by participating in an awe-inspiring underwater yoga session, it said.

"The underwater yoga was performed by the well-trained Amphibious Warriors of Pangode Military Station under the guidance of expert yoga instructor and free diver Jyothi Singh from Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd," it said.

#WATCH | Kerala: Indian Army personnel perform underwater Yoga in Thiruvananthapuram to mark the #9thInternationalYogaDay.



The event aimed to promote holistic well-being, strengthen the mind-body connection, and demonstrate the military's commitment to embracing diverse approaches to physical fitness, it said.

Through this extraordinary event, the Pangode Military Station underscored the importance of physical and mental well-being as essential pillars of a strong and capable armed forces, the statement added.

Several programmes were organised by the Lakshadweep administration also to mark the International Day of Yoga.

Celebrations were held with active participation of students, government employees, general public, island police etc., on board all the ships and vessels at the Lakshadweep wharf in Kochi, a statement added.

The United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as International Yoga Day following a resolution moved by India and co-sponsored by a large number of nations. The first International Yoga Day was observed on June 21, 2015.

