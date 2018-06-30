For Refusing His Advances, Man Throws Acid On Woman In Train In Kerala

The man was soon caught and handed over to the police (Representational)

A woman suffered serious burn injuries after a man allegedly threw acid on her on a train in Kerala. Police said the woman had refused the man's advances and that was the reason for the attack.

A man sitting beside her was also injured in the attack, they said.

The Gurvayur-Punalur passenger train had arrived at Kottarakara at around 1.30 PM when the man, who was standing on the platform, allegedly threw acid on her and tried to flee the spot, police said.

However, he was caught by people and handed over to the police.

The woman had allegedly spurned the advances of the youth and that was the reason for the attack, police said.

Both the injured have been hospitalised.