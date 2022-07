The aircraft landed safely at Kochi airport (File)

An Air Arabia flight coming from UAE's Sharjah suffered a hydraulic failure while landing at Kerala's Kochi airport today evening. The aircraft, flight No. G9- 426, landed safely. It carried 222 passengers and seven crew members on board, Cochin International Airport Authority, or CIAL, said.

A full emergency was declared at Kochi airport during the landing.

"Aircraft landed safely at runway 09 at 19:29 hours," CIAL said.

The full emergency status was withdrawn at 8:22 pm.