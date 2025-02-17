Air Arabia Offers 5 Lakh Seats At Discounted Rates Starting At Rs 5,914

Budget airline Air Arabia has launched its much-anticipated 'Super Seat Sale', offering 5 lakh seats at discounted fares across its entire network. The sale on the Middle East and North Africa's leading carrier runs from February 17 to March 2, 2025, with travel dates valid from September 1, 2025, to March 28, 2026.

Flights Starting At Just Rs 5,914

Passengers can grab flights starting from AED 129 (Rs 5,914) for one-way tickets.

Popular destinations

Operating from five key hubs across the UAE, Morocco, and Egypt, Air Arabia provides non-stop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide. The discounted fares cover routes to major cities, including Milan, Vienna, Cairo, Krakow, Athens, Moscow, Baku, Tbilisi, and Nairobi, among others.

The offer also includes non-stop flights from major Indian cities -- Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Nagpur, Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Coimbatore, and Kozhikode to Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE, with connections to Europe, Africa, and Asia.

How To Book Your Discounted Ticket

Visit Air Arabia's official website.

Select your destination and preferred travel dates.

Choose the discounted fare and complete the booking.

Additional Services

Pre-book Baggage: Save up to 90 per cent on baggage charges by booking your allowance.

Reserve Your Seat: Guarantee your preferred seat (window or aisle) by selecting it before the flight.

Travel Insurance: Get covered for flight modifications, cancellations, accidents, and medical treatments.

Pre-select Meals: Order from the Sky Cafe menu for priority onboard service.

Air Arabia continues to grow as a major player in the low-cost airline market. In 2024, the airline announced a record pre-tax net profit of AED 1.6 billion, a 4 per cent increase from the previous year, news agency ANI reported. Its total revenue also rose to AED 6.63 billion, reflecting an 11 per cent growth.

Founded in 2003, Air Arabia is headquartered in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The airline operates from its headquarters in Sharjah International Airport, with additional hubs in Morocco, Egypt, and Jordan. It operates flights to over 200 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Europe.