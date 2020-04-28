In A Kerala Village, Umbrellas To Ensure Social Distancing

COVID-19: A gap of two opened umbrellas between two people will ensure enough distance, officials said.

Residents of a village in Kerala's popular tourist destination of Alappuzha will now be using umbrellas as a tool for social distancing in their fight against coronavirus. The panchayat authorities have decided to ensure that umbrellas are made available to all people living in the panchayat area.

The idea was initially pitched by Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, panchayat officials of Thanneermukkom said. A gap of two opened umbrellas between two people - with one person holding up each - would mean at least a one-metre distance is ensured between the two people, panchayat official Rema Madanan explained.

"To enforce physical distancing, Thaneermukkom GP in Alappuzha, mandates that everyone hold umbrella when they go out of houses. Two opened umbrellas, not touching each other, will ensure minimum distance of one meter from one another. Umbrellas distributed at subsidized rate," Thomas Isaac had tweeted on Sunday.

— Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) April 26, 2020

The village panchayat has decided to give umbrellas for free to around 80 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA workers) and anganwaadi workers.

"We are working on getting umbrellas through different sponsors, so they can be distributed among underprivileged groups for free. We are also working on providing umbrellas at subsidised rates. However, we have decided to give our health workers and anganwadi workers these umbrellas for free", Ms Madanan said.

The district of Alappuzha, best known for its backwaters and house boats, has had just five cases of COVID-19. All five have recovered.

Kerala, the first state in India to report a coronavirus case, has over 480 cases, including four deaths.