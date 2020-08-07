Centre Assures Help To Kerala After Idukki Lanslide Deaths

A landslide in Kerala left many people killed today.

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Friday spoke to Kerala Chief Secretary Dr Vishwas Mehta over Idukki landslide incident and assured him of all possible help.

The minister expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.

"Pained by the loss of lives in Kerala flood. My condolences to their family members. Learnt about the stranded tea estate workers in Munnar, NDRF and GoI will extend support to the state to rescue them," he tweeted.

"Spoke to Kerala Govt's CS Dr Vishwas Mehta & told him that GoI will be ready to extend every help required in rescue & relief operations," he tweeted

"Spoke to Shripad Naik Ji MoS Defence and Nityanand Rai Ji MoS Home Affairs on #Keralafloods and requested assistance from NDRF and IAF for rescue operations," he said in a tweet.