Bomb Thrown At RSS Office In Kerala: Police

A bomb was thrown at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) office in Payyannur of Kannur district, informed the police on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the early morning hours.

"A bomb was hurled at RSS office in Payyannur, Kannur district. The incident happened early this morning with window glasses of the building broken in the attack," said Payyannur police.

Further details are awaited.

