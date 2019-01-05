Be Ready To Face 'Constitutional Consequences' Of violence, BJP's Warning

GVL Narasimha Rao that BJP activists were being targeted by the Kerala government

The BJP on Saturday warned the Kerala government to be ready to face the "constitutional consequences" for the violence unleashed against its workers and leaders in the state over the Sabarimala issue.

"We advise, warn and caution the Chief Minister to stop this violence. failing which the CPI-M government will have to face constitutional consequences," Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman GVL Narasimha Rao said in Delhi.

Alleging that BJP activists and leaders were being targeted by the Kerala government under the garb of implementing the Supreme Court judgment permitting entry of all women to the Sabarimala temple, Mr Rao accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of giving a free hand to CPI-M workers to perpetuate violence against BJP supporters.

Mr Rao contested the Chief Minister's claim that a BJP worker at the Sabarimala temple died of cardiac failure, insisting that he died due to injuries caused by stones pelted by CPI-M activists.