As Sabarimala Opens Today, Kerala Government's Reminder: 10 Points

The temple board has echoed the state government's views.

As the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala opens today for annual pilgrimage season, the Kerala government has clarified that the shrine is "no place for activism" and the activists hoping to make a statement by taking up the pilgrimage will not be given police protection. The 40-day piligrimage season begins today, two days after the Supreme Court referred more than 60 petitions filed against its 2018 verdict of allowing entry to women of all ages into the shrine a seven-judge bench. Security has been heightened around the hill shrine with deployment of more than 10,000 cops. The temple will open this evenig at 5 pm.