Air India Flight 'Tail-Tips' On Landing In Kozhikode; No Damages Reported

Air India flight from Dammam suffers a "tail tip" after landing in Kozhikode

An Air India flight from Dammam had a close shave as it had a "tail tip" after landing in Kozhikode today morning.

Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight suffered ''tail tip'' as its tail touched down the runway during landing.

All 180 passengers on board were safe and no damage to aircraft was reported.

"Tail tip" is when the rear part of a plane touches the surface during landing due to a weight imbalance towards the back of the aircraft.

One of the common prevention strategies is to have all the aisle seats filled to give the flight a better centre of gravity and provide the aircraft balance.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability