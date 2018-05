The occupants of the car from Kottayam district in Kerala were on a pilgrimage trip (Representational)

Six people from Kerala on their way to the famous Lord Muruga temple in Palani town in Tamil Nadu were killed and two others seriously injured in a car-lorry collision today, police said.The six, including two women, died on the spot when the car in which they were travelling and a lorry collided head-on near here early this morning, they said. The injured had been hospitalised.The occupants of the car from Kottayam district in Kerala were on a pilgrimage trip to the hill shrine of Lord Murugan here in Dindigul district, over 110 km from Madurai, police said.