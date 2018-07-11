4 Kerala Priests Accused Of Raping Woman For Years To Be Arrested

Last month, an audio clip of the womans husband complaining to a church official was circulated online.

Three of four Kerala priests accused of rape by a 34-year-old woman, who had applied for protection from arrest won't get aniticipatory bail, the High Court said today. All four will be arrested and face trial. The priests, however, are missing.

The crime branch sources told NDTV, "Three of the four priests have been charged with rape. They are on the run. The moment we began investigation, they applied for anticipatory bail. Our focus has been on collecting preliminary evidence to challenge their bail petition in court, and the evidence has been looked into by the Kerala High Court. We are awaiting the judgment copy and the next step will be the arrest of all four."

The woman, who also impleaded in the case, said her religious beliefs were misused by the church. The woman's husband said that she was caught in a vicious cycle of sexual exploitation and blackmail. He alleged that the priests based at the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kottayam raped her for two decades.

Her story was exposed last month when an audio clip of her husband complaining to a church official was posted and circulated online.

Speaking to NDTV, her husband said when she reached out to the priests for help, they threatened and assaulted her.

"The main culprit, the Father, promised to marry her and continued to manipulate her. The Father was a student at that time. Even after finishing his seminary and becoming a priest, he continued the same pattern. Even after we got married in 2006, the priest continued to sexually abuse my wife, blackmail her, saying that he would tell me everything. I got to know all this only in February," the husband said.

Then two more priests threatened her and sexually abused and blackmailed her, the woman has reportedly told the police.

Over the last 18 months, at least 12 priests have been arrested from different churches in Kerala for allegedly sexually abusing and raping minors and women.

In another case, a 49-year-old nun has filed a complaint against a Roman Catholic Bishop Father Mullickal in Jalandhar, alleging that he sexually abused her 13 times between 2014 and 2016.

The church officials, she said, had promised action by June 30 this year. Instead, Fr Mullickal filed a complaint against her and five others, accusing them of threatening him. It was only after that, on June 27, the nun filed a complaint with the police.

The Bishop of Jalandhar remains in office. Nigel Barret, spokespersons for Catholic Bishops Conference, said they are yet to take action because the Bishop has his own version of events.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Kerala police have written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to not allow the Jalandhar Bishop Father Franco Mullackal from flying out of the country, sources said.