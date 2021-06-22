24-year-old Woman Found Dead With Burn Injuries In Kerala

Police said it is too early to reach a conclusion on the cause of death. File

In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman was found dead with burn injuries at her rented home where she was staying with her husband in coastal Vizhinjam, police said here today.

The body of Archana was found at the house in Payattuvila in Vizinjam late last night, they said. The woman's family has alleged that her husband Suresh, a plumber, and his family recently demanded money and property share from Archana.

The couple were in a relationship for some time and Archana had eloped with Suresh, following which the parents married her off to him last year, they said. However, their relationship got strained over family disputes, they said.

Her father Ashokan alleged that mystery surrounded Archana's death and said his daughter would never have taken such an extreme step.

"Both of them were in my home till 8.00 pm. He carried diesel in his hand. He said it was to kill ants. But now I have my own doubts on why he carried the fuel," he said.

However, police said Suresh is being questioned and it is too early to arrive at any conclusion on the cause of the death.

So far, no arrest has been made, they said.

Another woman, 19-year-old Suchitra, was found dead at her husband's home in Alappuzha, family sources said.

This March, Suchitra married Army officer Vishnu, who is now in Uttarakhand. She was found dead in her bedroom this morning. At the time, only Vishnu's parents were at home.

Police said the investigation is on.

The deaths were reported in Kerala hours after Vismaya, a 24-year-old Ayurveda student, was found hanging at her husband's house after sending her relatives WhatsApp messages over alleged harassment she faced over dowry.