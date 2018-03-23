Bride, 22, Stabbed To Death By Father In Kerala, Hours Before Wedding

Kerala | | Updated: March 23, 2018 11:57 IST
Bride-to-be Athira stabbed to death by father on the day of her wedding

Malappuram:  A 22-year-old woman in Kerala was killed just hours before her wedding by her father, who had grudgingly agreed to let her marry the man she loved.

The woman's fiance, who is in the army, is from a different caste. Her father remained opposed to the match even though he gave his consent to the wedding, to be held today.

On Thursday, an argument between the woman and her father exploded and he stabbed her multiple times, until she collapsed.

The father has been arrested and is being questioned.
 
Kerala man who killed his daughter on her wedding day has been arrested

In an apparent case of dishonour killing, a man today allegedly stabbed to death his 21-year old daughter, a day before she was to marry her lover, a Dalit, police said.

The incident took place at Arikkod here this evening.

The bride, Athira, was in love with an Army man. Her father, who was not happy with it, had reluctantly given the nod for the marriage, police said.

Following an argument this evening, in a fit of anger he attacked her with a sharp weapon, they added.

Though she was rushed to the hospital her life could not be saved.

The man, Rajan (42), has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said.

KeralaDishonour killing

