Bride, 22, Stabbed To Death By Father In Kerala, Hours Before Wedding

The woman's fiance, who is in the army, is from a different caste. Her father remained opposed to the match even though he gave his consent to the wedding, to be held today.
On Thursday, an argument between the woman and her father exploded and he stabbed her multiple times, until she collapsed.
The father has been arrested and is being questioned.
In an apparent case of dishonour killing, a man today allegedly stabbed to death his 21-year old daughter, a day before she was to marry her lover, a Dalit, police said.
The incident took place at Arikkod here this evening.
The bride, Athira, was in love with an Army man. Her father, who was not happy with it, had reluctantly given the nod for the marriage, police said.
Following an argument this evening, in a fit of anger he attacked her with a sharp weapon, they added.
The man, Rajan (42), has been taken into custody and is being questioned, police said.