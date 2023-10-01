2 Kerala Doctors Die As Car Falls In River, 'Missed Map Suggestion': Cop

The condition of those undergoing treatment is said to be stable. (Representational)

Two young doctors died on Sunday when the car they were travelling in plunged into the river Periyar at Gothuruth near here, police said.

Advaith (29) and Ajmal (29), both working at a private hospital in the district, died in the accident that occurred at around 12.30 AM.

Three others who were travelling with them sustained injuries and are under treatment at a hospital nearby, they said.

Police said the driver apparently reached the area following the directions of the Google maps.

"The visibility was very low at the time due to heavy rains. They were following a route shown by the Google map. But it seems like instead of taking a left turn as suggested by the maps, they mistakenly went forward and fell into the river," police added.

The locals rushed to the spot to rescue and informed the fire service personnel and police.

A local resident told the media that three passengers, including a woman, were rescued by them.

A scuba diving team was pressed into service by the authorities to recover the bodies of the two deceased doctors.

The condition of those undergoing treatment is said to be stable.

