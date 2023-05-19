130 Fall Sick After Consuming Food At Wedding In Kerala

However, none of them are said to be in a critical state. (Representational)

As many as 130 people have been admitted to various hospitals in the district following suspected food poisoning at a marriage function, health officials said here today.

They said the 27 people, who consumed food at a marriage feast organised at Kalady near Edappal on Wednesday evening, have been hospitalised in Maranchery, Kalady, and Ponnani.

However, none of them are said to be in a critical state.

Those who ate food at the reception organised by the groom's family, sought treatment a day after they developed the symptoms of food poisoning like fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting, they added.

