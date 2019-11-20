105-Year-Old Granny From Kerala Appears For Class 4 Exams

Bhageerathi Amma had leave her education when she was in Class 3 to take care of her siblings.

A 105-year-old grandmother from Kerala has has become the oldest learner in the state, reports news agency ANI.

Bhageerathi Amma, who has 6 children and 16 grandchildren, has scripted history by appearing for Class 4 exams.

At the age of 9, Bhageerathi had to stop her education to take care of her younger siblings. Her unfulfilled dream to study got wings when the officials of the State Literary Mission reached out to her.

"She has appeared in all the exams and is a real motivation for others who wish to learn," said CK Pradeep Kumar, district co-ordinator of State Literary Mission.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission, an autonomous institution under the Government of Kerala, aims to develop literacy skills in the state. People who cannot read or write, or are neo-literates or school drop-outs get benefits from the programme.

Last year, a 96-year-old woman has cleared a test under Kerala's literacy programme with flying colours, scoring 98 per cent marks. She was the oldest candidate to take the test under the programme, launched to eliminate illiteracy in the state that boasts of over 90 per cent literacy, the highest in the country.

Karthiyani Amma of the Alappuzha district HAD scored 98 out of 100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy programme test of Kerala State Literacy Mission.

(With inputs from ANI)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.