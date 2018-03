A huge cache of explosives, including 100 cartons of gelatin sticks, was seized in Kerala's Malappuram district today. The explosives was found hidden in a truck with Karnataka registration.Police said the explosives were hidden under manure inside the truck. Each of the cartons had nearly 200 gelatin sticks carefully stacked in them. Two people have been detained. While the motive for illegally storing the explosives is not known yet, police officials are taking stock of the cache.An investigation is underway.