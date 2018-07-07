"You Don't Know Who You're Talking To": Congress Leader Tells Traffic Cop

In a video of June 4, surfaced on Thursday, the Congress leader was seen arguing with the policeman and called him an 'idiot'.

Karnataka | | Updated: July 07, 2018 00:29 IST
'You Don't Know Who You're Talking To': Congress Leader Tells Traffic Cop

PN Krishnamurthy got into an argument with a traffic cop on June 4.

Bengaluru: 

In another case of VVIP culture, a Congress leader, PN Krishnamurthy, was seen arguing with a traffic policeman after his car was stopped in the state capital.

"You don't know who you are speaking to," Mr Krishnamurthy told the policeman.

Recently, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested for assaulting a woman police officer and tore her uniform in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district

