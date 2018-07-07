'You Don't Know Who You're Talking To': Congress Leader Tells Traffic Cop

PN Krishnamurthy got into an argument with a traffic cop on June 4.

In another case of VVIP culture, a Congress leader, PN Krishnamurthy, was seen arguing with a traffic policeman after his car was stopped in the state capital.

In a video of June 4, surfaced on Thursday, the Congress leader was seen arguing with the policeman and called him an 'idiot'.

"You don't know who you are speaking to," Mr Krishnamurthy told the policeman.

#WATCH Congress leader PN Krishnamurthy argues with a traffic policeman in Bengaluru, calls the policeman an 'idiot' and says 'You don't know who you are speaking to' (4.7.18) pic.twitter.com/JPWZErlHEX — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

Recently, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was arrested for assaulting a woman police officer and tore her uniform in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district