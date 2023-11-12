Woman, Her 3 Sons Including Minor Stabbed To Death In Karnataka's Udupi

The police said four members of a family were killed in Udupi

A family of four including a 12-year-old boy was found murdered in Karnataka's coastal Udupi town. One was left injured. The motive of the crime is under investigation and the suspects are still at large, police sources said.

The murders have shocked residents in Udupi, a picturesque town in a district with the same name and popular with tourists.

Initial investigation indicated three members of the family were killed first inside a house near Tripthi Nagar in Udupi.

The 12-year-old boy appeared to have entered the room on hearing noises, police sources said, adding the assailants allegedly killed him to leave no evidence.

A neighbourhood girl told the police she came out to see the commotion, but the suspects threatened her.

The bodies have been identified as Haseena, 46, and her children Afghan, 23; Aynaz, 21, and the 12-year-old boy.

Haseena's mother-in-law is being treated for stab injuries in a hospital.

"Four have been murdered and one is injured. Haseena and her three children were stabbed to death. Her mother-in-law has suffered serious injuries. She has been shifted to hospital," Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar told reporters.

"We have visited the spot. We will conduct a detailed investigation and put in efforts to nab the culprit soon," he said.