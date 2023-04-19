Why BJP's Tejasvi Surya Is Not On Party's Star Campaigners' List

Tejasvi Surya has not commented on the subject yet.

The BJP has left out one of its most prominent young faces, Tejasvi Surya, from its list of star campaigners for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections, raising questions about his role and influence in the state's politics.

The 30-year-old is the president of the BJP's youth wing and a member of parliament from Bengaluru South. He is known for his vocal support for the party's Hindutva agenda and his criticism of the opposition parties, especially the Congress.

However, he does not feature in the list of 40 star campaigners that the BJP released on Wednesday. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and several other senior leaders from the state and the centre.

According to BJP sources, Mr Surya's omission is not a sign of any negative view in the party regarding him. The leader has been the subject of intense ridicule in recent months over an incident involving him accidentally opening an emergency exit on a passenger flight before take-off.

Rather, it is a strategic decision to keep him focused on his constituency and his organisational work, a BJP official said.

"He is a member of parliament from Karnataka and a popular leader for us. He is anyways campaigning for the party and has been doing so for weeks now. But we also need people from the organisation who can be sent at short notice for meetings, everyone cannot be burdened with the responsibility of campaigning all the time," a BJP leader told NDTV on condition of anonymity.

The source added that Mr Surya's absence from the list does not mean that he will not be seen or heard during the election campaign.

Mr Surya has not commented on the subject yet. Sources close to him said the BJP leadership had decided to keep all young leaders off the list.

"Tejasvi Surya has been asked to campaign in at least 50 constituencies across the state. He will be in Puttur, Byndoor and Shimoga tomorrow," a source said.

Mr Surya's fellow MP from Karnataka, Pratap Simha, who is also known for his hardline Hindutva views, has also been left out of the star campaigner list. Mr Simha represents the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency and is also a national spokesperson of the BJP.

The BJP has also not included BY Vijayendra, son of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, who is contesting from the Shikaripura seat. Mr Vijayendra is seen as Mr Yediyurappa's heir apparent and has been actively involved in state politics since his father's resignation in July.

The BJP is facing a tough challenge from the Congress and its former ally Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka, where it has 114 seats in the 224-member assembly. The elections are scheduled to be held on May 10, with results expected on May 13.