Video: Speeding Truck Rams Reversing Car, Drags It Along, Then Topples

The driver was reversing his Toyota Innova on the national highway in Karnataka's Kundapur. The reverse parking lights were engaged and the car was on the left corner of the road, a video showed. Suddenly, a speeding truck rammed the car, injuring ten people.

Seven people including the driver were in the car, which was heading back to Kerala after visiting the Kollur Devi Temple in Udupi. The driver put the car in reverse in front of the Kumbhashi Chandika Durgaparmeshwari Temple in Kundapur.

It moved metres when a speeding lorry carrying fish rammed the SUV and dragged it for several metres before stopping in front of a board, pushing the car into the bushes, before toppling.

Ten people were injured in the incident and two have suffered serious injuries and their condition is reportedly critical.

Seven people in the car were from Kerala. The identities of the occupants in the truck are unknown. The police have registered a case in the incident.