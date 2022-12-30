Video: Drunk Man Harasses Women For Phone Numbers, Beaten With Slippers

Karnataka: The man allegedly accosted women on the road and asked for their mobile numbers.

A man who was allegedly drunk was seen being thrashed with slippers for misbehaving with women in Karnataka. A woman hit him on his head and face with her slippers as he sat on the road, showed videos captured by the onlookers in Dharwad district.

He made no attempts to retort and continued to face the assault as bystanders watched on.

The man allegedly accosted women on the road and asked for their mobile numbers. He was caught by the passers-by who thrashed him and chased him away from there.