Upset Over Barking, Karnataka Man Shoots Dog Dead: Police

The police has registered a case in this matter.

A man has allegedly killed a canine with his airgun at Madagondanahalli in Karnataka's Doddaballapura, as he was apparently irked by its barking, police said.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday evening, and the accused has been identified as Krishnappa (45), who owns a piggery.

According to police, Krishnappa shot the dog multiple times, as it allegedly barked at him.

As the dog managed to escape from him initially, Krishnappa is said to have chased it, caught up with it on a farmland and shot at it multiple times, leading to its death.

Based on the complaint of one local Harish, who took care of the dog, the police registered an FIR under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc.).

They said due process will be followed.

