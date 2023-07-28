Karnataka Toilet Video Scandal: BJP Worker Arrested For 'Derogatory' Post

The accused, Shakunthala, shared a Congress leader's tweet with her comments.

A BJP worker was today arrested in Bengaluru for an alleged derogatory social media post against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The accused, Shakunthala, had shared a Congress leader's tweet -- alleging the BJP was using the Udupi case as a political weapon -- with her own comments stating that if this happened to Siddaramaiah's daughter-in-law or his wife. "Would you still say this?" she said.

The alleged derogatory posts against the Chief Minister were shared on Twitter and Facebook.

A complaint was filed at High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru, and the police arrested her after registering a case.

Three students have been accused of surreptitiously recording a video in the women's toilet at a private professional training college in Udupi, Karnataka.

The incident came to light last week when an alert student discovered a mobile phone in the toilet and brought it to the attention of the college administration. An investigation into the device revealed no compromising content, and the student declined to file a police report.

However, the college administration reported the incident to the police and suspended the three on Sunday.

The BJP is protesting against the state government's alleged inaction, claiming it is taking the case lightly, and accusing it of a "cover-up". However, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara has called it a "small incident" that has been blown out of proportion.

"That is a small incident. Reports say it happened amongst friends. Should it be blown out of proportion and given a political colour?" he said.