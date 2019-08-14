Tree Falls On School Bus In Flood-Affected Karnataka, 17 Students Injured

All 17 students are reported to be safe after the tree fell on their school bus in Karnataka.

At least 17 school students were injured after a tree fell on a bus in Karnataka. The students are reported to be safe with no major injuries.

The incident took place near Nanthoor in Mangaluru which has been affected by the floods in the state.

The Managaluru city police has reached the spot and cleared the road to release the traffic.

Incessant rain in the state has weakened the roots of the trees. Coupled with strong winds, tree felling has become a common sight.

Normal life has been severely hit in the state with number of dead rising to 58.

The relief teams have evacuated nearly 6.98 lakh people as on today, say official figures. As many as 1,160 relief camps are operational with nearly four lakh people housed in them.

According to the government, 103 taluks in 22 districts have been affected by floods. Incessant rains in the past few days, resulting in loss of agriculture and horticulture crops on 4.58 lakh hectares and damaging 56,381 houses.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.