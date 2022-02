Shivamogga, Karnataka: Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday at around 9 pm in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Security has been tightened in the city following the activist's death.

Meanwhile, several vehicles were burnt in the Seegehatti area in Shivamogga city. A fire brigade team has reached the spot to douse the fire.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)