Karnataka Council Deputy Speaker Found Dead In Chikkamagaluru

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Speaker SL Dharmegowda was found dead near a railway track in state's Chikkamagaluru district this morning, police said today.

The police further told media that it was a case of suicide and a note was also found near his body.

His body was found around 2 am in the morning.

Mr Dharmegowda, a member of Janata Dal (Secular), made headlines this month when he was manhandled during chaos in the council.

In a shocking video, members of the council were seen physically pulling out Mr Dharmegowda of his seat.

JDS chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda expressed grief over Mr Dharmegowda's death.