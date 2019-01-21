Siddaganga Mutt Head Shivakumara Swami Critical

Senior leaders including Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa have cancelled their engagements to reach Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru.

Updated: January 21, 2019 13:01 IST
Special 'yagna' being organised to pray for Mutt head Shivakumara Swami's well-being.


Tumkuru: 

Shivakumara Swami, the head of Sree Siddaganga Mutt,  is critical, his doctor said on Monday. He has been on ventilator support since 15 days.

"We noted variations in health parameters of the seer last night. He is on ventilator support and is in critical condition," said Dr Pramesh, who has been treating Shivakumara Swami for a long time.

A team of specialist doctors have also reached Tumkuru Mutt from Bangalore to attend him. Special 'yagna' are being organised in the mutt and at various places to pray for his well-being.

"Swamiji has been critical for quite some time. We are making elaborate security arrangements," said Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil.

Seven senior police officers have been deputed in and around Tumkuru to maintain law and order. State Reserve Police force has also been sent to assist the local administration.

111-year-old Sree Siddaganga mutt head Shivakumara Swami.

Shivakumara Swami is considered to be one of the most esteemed religious and social practitioners of the Lingayat-Veerashaiva faith of Lingayatism.

The 111-year-old mutt head is being treated for a lung infection which he developed after an operation in December last year.

