Karnataka Votes For Second Phase Of Rural Polls

The second phase of voting for Karnataka's gram panchayat is being held today. Over 5,700 of a total of 6,004 gram panchayat across all districts of the state will vote over two phases - the first phase was on Tuesday. Counting and results will be on December 30.

The two-phase polling is due to precautions in place during the coronavirus pandemic, which requires voters to maintain social distancing and limits the number of voters per booth.

Almost three crore voters are eligible to vote for over 92,000 gram panchayat. A total of 2,709 panchayats of 109 will decide the fate of over one lakh candidates contesting for almost 40,000 seats in the second phase.

A total of 3,697 candidates have been elected unopposed already, according to officials.

The election is happening amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, and those who have tested positive or under primary/secondary contacts can vote in the last hour of polling.

Panchayat polls are not officially fought on party lines and no party symbols are used - but most candidates do have party backing. The state's three main parties - the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular are all keen to assert dominance in these grass root elections.

The BJP had earlier said that it aims to come to power at every level of government. Only then, the party had said, that it will be able to ensure that various schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach the citizens.

From Panchayath to Parliament, BJP aims to come to power at every level of government.



By achieving this goal, it is possible to ensure the better delivery of PM @narendramodi Government's schemes, initiatives and development works for the Citizens.#PanchayatToParliamentBJP — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) December 22, 2020

Over 4,000 members have already been elected unopposed in the first phase but given the high number, the Election Commission will confirm that there was nothing illegal about this such as undue pressure or payment for seats. There has been suspicion of many seats being 'auctioned' to the highest bidder with other potential candidates withdrawing their nominations.

Janata Dal Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that seats are being sold for as high as Rs 1 crore in these elections. "In the gram panchayat elections, several villages are demanding money. Whatever problem in their village - repairing temple, roads, personal issue. They are demanding money from the candidates. If the candidates give - they say we can elect you unopposed. That is going on. Auctioning of the seats - 25 lakhs, 30 lakhs, even one crore. I am surprised the election commission is not taking it seriously," Mr Kumaraswamy said.