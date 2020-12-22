1st Phase of Karnataka Gram Panchayat Polls Held Today, 2nd On Sunday

Karnataka Gram Panchayat Polls: Over 4,000 candidates have already been elected unopposed

Voting for the first phase of Karnataka gram panchayat polls was held on Tuesday. Over 5,700 of a total of 6,004 gram panchayats across all districts will vote over two phases, with the second and final phase due on Sunday. The results will be declared on December 30.

The two-phase polling is due to precautions in place during the coronavirus pandemic, which requires voters to maintain social distancing and limits the number of voters per booth. Nevertheless, people have made it a point to come out and make their voice heard.

Chaitra, a first-time voter from Kolar district, told NDTV: "It is my right to vote. We want development here - for our roads, our schools."

Another voter, Gajendra Venkatesh, told NDTV: "I want my village to be developed. I want good roads. There is lack of employment for most people because of COVID-19, so we should develop the village. We need drinking water facilities. We just hope they keep to whatever they promise."

Vijay Kumar also believes these elections can make a difference. "We are voting because we want improvement in our village - drainage, water, infrastructure," he said.

Panchayat polls are not (officially) fought on party lines and no party symbols are used. However, most candidates are backed by political parties. The state's three main outfits - the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress and Janata Dal Secular - are all keen to assert their dominance in this grass-roots election.

The BJP tweeted: "From Panchayat to Parliament, BJP aims to come to power at every level of government. By achieving this goal, it is possible to ensure the better delivery of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's schemes, initiatives and development works for citizens."

Over 4,000 members have already been elected unopposed. However, the Election Commission will examine these wins before signing off on them, to confirm there was nothing illegal - such as undue pressure or payment for seats.

This comes on the back of suspicions that several seats have been "auctioned" to the highest bidder, with other potential candidates withdrawing their nominations.