Karnataka Panchayat Polls To Be Held On December 22 and 27

Elections for Karnataka's more than 5,700 gram panchayat will be held in two phases next month, the State Election Commission announced today.

The polls will be held on December 22 and 27 and the results declared on December 30, State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju said, adding that the model code of conduct had come into immediate effect, PTI reported.

Of the state's 6,004 gram panchayats, only 5,762 will go to polls. Those that vote include the 162 yet to be complete their terms, six whose cases are pending in courts, and the 74 upgraded to town panchayats completely or partially, according to PTI.

In all there are about 2.97 crore electors who can vote to elect 92,121 gram panchayat members, for which 45,128 polling booths will be set up, and over 2.7 lakh officials will be deployed.

EVMs will be used in Bidar district and ballot papers in other places. SOPs will be strictly followed for the smooth conduct of polls amid the COVID-19 situation, the commission said.

Voting will be held between 7 am to 5 pm on polling days. The last date for filing of nominations will be December 11 and 16, and December 14 and 19 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Repolling, if necessary, can be held on December 24 and 29 respectively for the first and second phases.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said these polls are as crucial as assembly and Lok Sabha polls as they help strengthen the political party's organisation from the grassroot level, PTI reported.