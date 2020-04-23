School Children Dig 12 Feet Well In Dakshina Kannada To Fight Water Crisis

The children dug the well with their bare hands in just 4 days (Representational)

The scarcity of water in Dakshina Kannada's Belthangady town has forced school-going children to dig a well with their bare hands.

With the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, the residents of the town faced acute water shortage for the last few days. This prompted a group of five school-going children to dig a 12-feet-deep well in just 4 days.

"We were facing water shortage. My five friends and I dug this well. At the beginning we just found soil, then in the deeper layers, we found stones. We got access to the water at 10 feet," said Dhanush, a student of class 9, while speaking to ANI.

The shortage of water during the summer months is a perennial problem in several states across India, with the growing population only adding to the woes.