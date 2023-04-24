Kannada Actor Sampath J Ram,35, Found Dead At Bengaluru Home

His funeral was conducted yesterday in his hometown NR Pura.

Kannada TV actor Sampath J Ram was found dead at his house in Bengaluru's Nelamangala on Saturday. He was 35.

The actor played important roles in several TV serials and films such as Sri Balaji Photo Studio and Agnisakshi.

Sampath J Ram's friend Rajesh Dhruva, who is also an actor, confirmed the news of Sampath's death in a Facebook post.

The post as translated from Kannada reads, "We do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are yet to be made. There is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Please come back."

Mr Ram was reportedly upset over not being offered enough work, sources say. In an interview with ETimes, Sampath Jayaram's Agnisakshi co-star Vijay Suriya said that the actor was waiting for good offers.

