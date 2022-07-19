Rs 50,000 Reward For Finding A Missing Parrot In Karnataka

Rustam, an African parrot, has been missing since July 16.

In Karnataka's Tumakuru, curious posters across the city promise a cash reward of Rs 50,000 to help trace a beloved family member - a pet parrot.

Rustam, an African parrot, has been missing since July 16. "We are missing the parrot a lot. It's like our family. I request the people to look around their balconies and windows and help us find it," said Pallavi, the owner of the bird.

The family had two African parrots, one of which, they suspect, flew away on Saturday. They made posters and launched a hunt for the parrot.

"We are deeply attached to the parrot. If you have seen it somewhere, please inform us. We will give Rs 50,000 to whoever can find the parrot," said Arjun, an animal activist and the owner of the bird.

The parrot was with the family for the last two and a half years. As per reports, the family used to celebrate the birthday every year.