MLA 'May Kill Me': Woman In Alleged Sex Tape To Karnataka Chief Justice

BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from his position as minister (File)

The case of the alleged sex-for-jobs CD is continuing to make waves in Karnataka - particularly in political circles. BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned as Water Resources Minister after local channels began playing a tape that allegedly showed him with a woman.

The complaint that was subsequently filed - by a third person - was later withdrawn, and the woman filed one herself.

Now she has written to the Karnataka Chief Justice, requested him to personally supervise the investigation and direct the state to provide her with protection.

"I am the rape victim, having filed a complaint against the former minister of the Government of Karnataka... Ramesh Jarkiholi is a highly influential person and has already threatened me in public... of going to any extent against me to clear my charges against him," she wrote.

"I have already expressed my serious apprehension about the frequent threats... to me and my parents by Ramesh Jarkiholi and his followers... have requested the Special Investigation Team (SIT) seeking protection for myself and my parents," she added.

In her three-page letter the woman also wrote: "Despite my apprehension, the SIT has not given any protection to my parents and to myself, so far, in collusion with Ramesh Jarkiholi."

"Ramesh Jarkiholi is having criminal antecedents and has already started destroying evidence..." Ramesh Jarkiholi may kill me at any place or at any point..." she alleged.

The opposition Congress has attacked the ruling BJP on this issue - both inside and outside the Assembly, with former Chief Minister tweeting this morning.

"The news of CD victim writing a letter to High Court Chief Justice about threat to her life is distressing and terrifying. Mr BS Yediyurappa... Is your government working in Karnataka? CD victim claimed to have attempted suicide and now she claims there is a threat to her life. Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and the whole government will be responsible if something happens to the victim," he said.

CD victim claimed to have attempted suicide & now she claims that there is threat to her life.@CMofKarnataka@BSYBJP, Home Minister @BSBommai & the whole govt will be responsible if something happens to the victim.



2/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 29, 2021

The former Chief Minister also referred to allegations that the SIT probing the case and the accused were in collusion, tweeting: "In a letter to High Court Chief Justice, the victim has expressed distrust about SIT probe and she feels SIT is destroying evidence by colluding with her opponents. This allegation is very serious & needs immediate attention."

In a letter to High Court Chief Justice, the victim has expressed distrust about SIT probe and she feels SIT is destroying evidence by colluding with her opponents.



This allegation is very serious & needs immediate attention.



3/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) March 29, 2021

The state had set up the special team to probe the issue.

"Ramesh Jarkiholi has taken moral responsibility and resigned. It is being investigated. What more do you want? There is an investigation on, he has resigned, we are looking for the woman," the Chief Minister had said.

Jarkiholi was earlier with the Congress and was one of the leaders of the rebellion that brought down the Congress- Janata Dal Secular government in 2019.