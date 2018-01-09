In Bengaluru RSS Activist's Murder, Accused To Be Tried Under Anti-Terror Law R Rudresh, a city secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, was returning from a meeting of the organisation in October 2016 when two men on a motorcycle carrying machetes attacked him near Commercial Street, a busy shopping complex in Bengaluru. The two men first knocked Mr Rudresh off his bike and then proceeded to assault him with the machetes.