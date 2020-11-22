Quota For COVID-19 Warriors' Children: Karnataka Minister Thanks PM

The Centre said the five MBBS/BDS seats have been reserved.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing quota for children of COVID-19 warriors in the medical and dental colleges under the central pool.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for introducing a new quota for ''Wards of COVID-19 Warriors'' in MBBS and BDS seats under the central pool. It is a great honour for the sacrifice of #CovidWarriors who selflessly dedicated their lives for the service of the nation in these difficult times," Mr Sudhakar tweeted.

Announcing the quota in recognition of the service rendered by the COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic, the Centre said it would mention the reservation in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates for MBBS seats for the financial year 2020-21.

Selection of the candidates would be made through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020.