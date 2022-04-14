'You Still Have A Chance...': Pro-Hijab Teen To Karnataka Chief Minister

Hijab Case: Aliya Assadi is one of many students battling the state's hijab ban.

A 17-year-old girl in Karnataka at the forefront of the battle against the state's Hijab ban today made a renewed appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that he still had a chance "to stop our future from getting ruined".

In her appeal, Aliya Assadi, who is a state-level Karate champion, said the ban on hijab or headscarves will affect many students who want to appear in the Pre-University exams scheduled later this month.

"You still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this. We are the future of this country," tweeted Aliya Assadi, a state-level Karate champion, tagging Mr Bommai.

2nd PU exams are going to start from 22nd of this month. Hon'ble CM @BSBommai you still have a chance to stop our future from getting ruined. You can make a decision to allow us to write exams wearing hijab. Please consider this.We are the future of this country.#HijabisOurRight - Aliya Assadi (@Aliyassadi) April 13, 2022

Aliya Assadi is one of the petitioners who have approached the court against the state's hijab ban. After being dejected by the Karnataka High Court's verdict that upheld the hijab ban, they have now pinned their hopes on the Supreme Court.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had dismissed petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom. Upholding the state ban, the court had said that wearing a hijab "is not an essential religious practice of Islam" and that the uniform dress rule should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Last month, over 40 Muslim girl students from the Udupi in coastal Karnataka abstained from appearing for the first pre-university examination as they were apparently hurt by the High Court verdict.

Those who shunned the examinations are involved in the legal fight over the wearing of hijab in classrooms. The girls had earlier boycotted the practical examinations also.

The Supreme Court has refused to accord an urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the High Court verdict.