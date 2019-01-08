Orders To Seize DK Shivakumar's Property Soon, Tax Official Says

One of the richest politicians in the country, DK Shivakumar has declared assets worth Rs 840 crore.

The Income Tax Department will soon issue orders to seize the property of Karnataka Congress Minister DK Shivakumar, a top official said on Monday.

"The case (investigation) on Shivakumar is in progress. We will soon be issuing orders to attach his property," Karnataka Director-General of Income-Tax (Investigation) B.R. Balakrishhnan told reporters in Bengaluru. He did not give any information about the case, value of property to be seized and its location.

The imminent orders stem from DK Shivakumar's questioning in connection with alleged tax evasion, money laundering and seizure of cash worth crores from his premises in Bengaluru, Kanakapura and New Delhi during the investigations since August 2017.

Tax officials had searched DK Shivakumar's residence in early August 2017,when he was looking after then Congress legislators from Gujarat at a resort near Bengaluru.

DK Shivkumar was then Energy Minister in the previous Congress government. He is a lawmaker from Kanakapura Assembly segment in Ramaganaram district.

One of the richest politicians in the country, DK Shivakumar declared assets worth Rs 840 crore in his nomination papers for assembly elections in Karnataka.

On September 15, 2018, the Special Court for Economic Offences granted bail to DK Shivakumar and three others in a tax evasion case.