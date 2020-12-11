'To Create Communal Tensions...': Siddaramaiah On Karnataka Cow Bill

Siddaramaiah attacked the Karnataka BJP government over the bill on cows

The leader of the opposition in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah of the Congress, today launched another direct attack on the BJP-led government over its anti-cow slaughter bill, describing it as "unscientific" and "against the interest of farmers".

The anti-cow slaughter bill is not just harsh and unscientific but also against the interests of farmers. The only intension of @BJP4Karnataka is to create communal tensions and gain political mileage," the Congress leader tweeted on a day when Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and the BJP were still celebrating the passing of the new cow protection bill by the state assembly on Wednesday.

If @BJP4India has so much concern about Cow, they should come up with one law for the entire country, including Kerala and North Eastern States. It should also stop exports of cattle meat.



The BJP, however, lacks the numbers to sail through the Legislative Council, a move necessary to make it a law. The numbers in the Legislative Council are dominated by the Congress and the Janata Dal Secular, both of which have made it clear they are not in favour of such a law.

"Before taking the decision to ban cow slaughter, government should consider to purchase all unproductive cattle or government should reimburse farmers to look after the cattle. If the government is ready for this, let them call assembly session next week only," Siddaramaiah tweeted. "If @BJP4India has so much concern about cow, they should come up with one law for the entire country, including Kerala and north-eastern states. It should also stop exports of cattle meat."

"There are only 159 cow shelter houses in the state to look after cattle. The government has failed to provide feed for the existing cattle only. Will government be able to feed if all farmers send cattle to cow shelters?" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

The possibility of such a law has left many feeling vulnerable and fearing the worst in Karnataka. A part of the bill, which allows search and seizure by a police officer of the rank of sub-inspector and above, has people worried over potential harassment and abuse.

"(An) officer concerned...can do search and seizure when he has reason to believe there is commission of an offence. There is a great deal of difference between having credible information for committing an offence and 'reason to believe' that an offence has been committed," said Advocate BT Venkatesh, Founder of human rights non-profit ReachLawyer.