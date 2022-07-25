On Camera, Truck Runs Over People Sleeping On Street In Karnataka, 1 Dead

Karnataka: The truck's driver Srinivasa was drunk, said police.

A truck ran over pilgrims sleeping on the roadside in Karnataka on Sunday night, killing an elderly man and injuring three others. The truck's driver Srinivasa was drunk, said police.

The incident, which occurred in Huligi village in Koppal district, was caught on CCTV camera. The driver had fled the spot with the vehicle after the accident and was arrested later.

The victims, who came from Ballari, were sleeping on the road when the incident occurred, said police.

"The accused was drunk at the time of the accident. He was arrested in the early hours of Monday. The victims sleeping on the footpath were devotees who had arrived from Ballari district. The driver has been booked for rash and negligent driving," said an inspector of Munirabad police.

The dead person has been identified as Thippanna, 75, while those injured were Hanumavva, Mallavva and Tukaram.