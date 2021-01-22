Several Feared Dead In Blast At Quarry In Karnataka’s Shivamogga: Police

Many posted photos of people on the streets following the mysterious sound.

Several people are feared dead in a blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka's Shivamogga district, according to the police.

“The exact number is not confirmed right now as it is dark,” a police officer told NDTV.

The possibility of subsequent blasts at the quarry at Hunasondi near Abbalagere village has not been ruled out by the police, and a bomb disposal squad has been called in.

The entire area has been sealed.

The blast occurred around 10:20 pm, resulting in a loud sound and tremors which could be felt in nearby Chikkamagaluru district as well.

Many took the mysterious loud sound – which shattered window panes – to be an earthquake and ran out to the streets.

On Twitter, many posted photos of broken windows and minor damage to buildings and of people out on the streets.

Huge sound in Shimoga. Vibration felt in whole of Shimoga. Everyone on the road trying to figure out what happened. Strange. Hopefully something minor.



#Shivamogga — SK (@logical_sk) January 21, 2021

Heavy sound and houses felt shaking in #Shivamogga All ppl outside houses at 10:20PM! Any space vaccum release or #earthquake

Huge sound in Shimoga. Vibration felt in whole of Shimoga. Everyone on the road trying to figure out what happened. Strange. Hopefully something minor — Darshan p Gowda (@DarshanpGowda5) January 21, 2021

Shivamogga is Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa's home district.