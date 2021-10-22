Mid-Day Meals In Karnataka Schools After 18 Months Boosts Attendance

From October 25, schools in Karnataka are also set to open for classes 1-5 (Representational)

Mid-Day meals have resumed in government schools in Karnataka after they were stopped nearly 18 months ago over coronavirus. The decision was taken earlier this week after a fall in the number of daily Covid cases and the positivity rate. Offline classes are also set to resume for classes 1-5 from Monday.

At one of the schools visited by NDTV in Bengaluru, the menu comprised hot bisi bele bath - a traditional rice dish from Karnataka that is served with a crispy side dish.

"I am very happy. My mother does not need to get up extra early to get my tiffin ready. I would get late for school. Now that they are giving food in school, it is easier for my mother," one student told NDTV.

Another student also mentioned that the meals will be a relief for her mother. "We are very happy. My mother also works so now she can go to work early."

The promise of a hot meal has also boosted the attendance in several schools.

"I am very happy and relieved. We can ask them to come early in the morning because food will be there. Twenty more students came in today. I expect by Monday all the students will come. 100% attendance will be there. It is because of the hot meals," Syeda Ishrat, Headmistress of KPS Yediyur High School in Bengaluru told NDTV.

Akshaya Patra, a non-profit organization, is now providing mid-day meals to over 75,000 school children in Bengaluru with fundings received from the state government and private donors.

"The need of the hour is safe meals. All our employees are vaccinated and we follow Covid protocols while making and serving meals," Naveena Neerada Dasa, Director - Strategic Communication, Akshaya Patra Foundation told NDTV.